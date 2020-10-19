2020-10-19 17:00:21.32 $50,000 Won While Pumping Gas In St. Louis

2020-10-19 17:00:21.32

Todd Campbell of St. Louis has claimed a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at Circle K, 8600 Watson Road, in St. Louis.

“When I went in, they only had two [tickets] left,” Campbell explained. “I thought it would be fun to just play the last two tickets.”

After purchasing the tickets, he went outside to pump gas into his vehicle. While his tank filled, Campbell scratched the tickets, discovering one of them to be a $50,000 winner.

“Like most people, I had to go in and verify that it actually was a winner,” he said.

“$300 Million Cash Explosion” is the Missouri Lottery’s second $30 Scratchers game, with more than $162 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and five second prizes of $1 million.

All Missouri Lottery regional offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.