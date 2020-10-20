Message from Allison

Please watch this brief message:

Allison stars in videos for Kansas Legal Services. You may have seen her in Getting Ready for Court, Going to Court, Know Your Rights in Debt Collection, Dealing with Debt Collectors, and Divorce 101: What you need to know about filing a divorce with no children. You can see all those videos here.

Kansas Legal Services created these videos, in part, because we found out from Kansans what they needed help with in their everyday lives.

One way we found out information about Kansans' needs was through a survey that asked people to give us their views on problems in their lives. The survey was an extremely valuable way to get input from the people we are trying serve -- YOU and your family.

Now we are asking for you to give us input again.

What you tell us will be put to great use -- we will be able to shape our services into what people really need right now.

Please spend a minute or two to complete this survey -- you will be contributing to a great cause with very little effort! Maybe we will make some more videos with Allison, too!

Thanks!

Please take our Legal Needs Survey 2020 in English

Responda nuestra encuesta de necesidades legales en español.