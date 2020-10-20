Latino U College Access Hosts Virtual 8th Annual Visiones Benefit Supporting Latino Students

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latino U College Access (LUCA) will be hosting its 8th Annual Benefit Visiones: Dare to Dream on Thursday, October 29th at 6:30 pm. This year, the fundraiser will be an inspiring and engaging virtual celebration.

“Our theme for Visiones is ‘Dare to Dream,’ which holds much significance for first-generation Latino students,” said Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, Founder and CEO of Latino U College Access. “This pandemic has threatened the dreams of our Scholars who want to pursue higher education, graduate, and fulfill their potential. These unprecedented times have highlighted the critical urgency of our mission as COVID-19 continues to negatively impact the Latino community at a disproportionate rate. Although challenges still remain, we are thankful for the commitment and generosity of our supporters, who enable us to continue our programming and support our students and families when they need us most.”

During the event, LUCA will recognize three incredible Honorees, who have demonstrated a commitment to educational equity and opportunity. This year’s honorees are Dr. Ray Sanchez with the Founder’s Award; Univision New York with the Corporate Partner Award; and Camille Cunningham with the Community Advocate Award.

Dr. Ray Sanchez is the Superintendent of the Ossining Union Free School District. In his current role, he has demonstrated a commitment to serve all the students in the district with a focus on raising the bar and enhancing success. Prior to becoming superintendent, Dr. Sanchez held numerous positions throughout the district which included fourth-grade teacher, an English as a second language supervisor, Assistant Principal, English language arts supervisor, and Assistant Superintendent. Dedicated to improving education for all, Dr. Sanchez has served as the President of the Lower Hudson Council of School Personnel Administrators, was a former President of the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES Curriculum Council, and was a past liaison for the New York State Association of Bilingual Educators.

Roberto Yañez is the President & General Manager of Univision Local media which covers TV, radio, and digital properties. A thirty-year multi-media veteran, Yañez has worked with Univision for over twenty years starting as a Managing Editor before working his way up to Operations Manager, Station Manager, and Director of News and Operations. With his leadership and vision, Yañez helped create the only US Hispanic Entrepreneurial Incubator broadcast program “Vendeme Tu Sueño” (Pitch Me Your Dream), which was recognized by the Emmy Academy for Outstanding Achievement and received the Emmy Governor’s Award for a yearlong focus on Education Empowerment.

Camille Cunningham is a former book editor, journalist, and corporate communications manager. During her career, she has produced several pieces for public radio such as WBAI and NPR “All Things Considered.” Over the past twenty years, Camille continued working on freelance projects while staying home to raise her children. After sending her own three children off to college, Camille became involved with LUCA by serving on its Board of Directors and as a volunteer College Coach to help first-generation Latino students navigate their paths to and through higher education so that they can achieve their dreams.

Attendees are asked to pre-register online at www.luca.onlinegalas.org for an evening that will feature heartfelt testimonies from Scholars and families, an inspirational awards program, and an exciting auction to help raise funds in support of LUCA’s mission. This year’s Visiones sponsors are Star Sponsors: Camille Cunningham and Edward Levin, LUCA Board of Directors – Executive Committee, Ossining Union Free School District, and Univision New York; Strive Sponsors: JLL, PepsiCo, S&P Global, Sculptor Capital Management, and Matthew & Maureen Searles; Access Sponsors: Carlos & Lisa Almodovar, Attentive, Events To Remember, Healthcare Royalty Partners, Hispanic Federation, Open Door Family Medical Centers, and Dalia Valdes. For more information about the event and the sponsorship opportunities available, please visit the website at www.luca.onlinegalas.org or contact Chereese Jervis-Hill at (914) 218-3968 or via email at event@latinou.org.

About LUCA: Latino U College Access (LUCA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that transforms lives by making college dreams a reality for first-generation, Latino youth. Founded in 2012, LUCA guides students, who have demonstrated academic aptitude, through individualized coaching and culturally relevant programming as they navigate higher education to successfully enroll in schools that meet their financial and academic needs, enabling them to graduate on time and career ready. To learn more about LUCA or to make a donation in support of its mission, please visit www.latinou.org.