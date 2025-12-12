Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency Celebrates 14 Years in Business

Weezie Mullaly Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency Staff Weezie Mullaly and Guests

For 14 years, the Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency has helped countless customers with trusted coverage for homes, cars, boats, motorcycles and more.

YONKERS , NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 14, 2025, The Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency celebrated 14 years of serving the community. Close to 30 attendees including clients, colleagues, friends, and family came together for an intimate gathering to honor the occasion at their office located on Central Avenue in Yonkers, NY.

“I am so touched to share this milestone with my team and with our amazing clients,” said Weezie Mullaly, Founder and CEO of The Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency. “Our success is a testament to their support of my business, and I would not be here without them. I am also beyond grateful for my incredible team who show up every day for our clients with professionalism and expertise.”

“We take pride in not only finding our customers the best rate but doing it with a personalized approach,” said Evelyn Reyes, Director of Operations at The Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency. “I have been here since the agency opened and it has been wonderful to see how we’ve grown. And it’s all under the dynamic leadership of Weezie.”

About Weezie Mullaly Insurance Agency: Mullaly Insurance Agency, a GEICO Exclusive Agency, is committed to delivering top-tier insurance solutions with a focus on personalized service and expert guidance. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, CEO and Founder, Weezie Mullaly, brings extensive knowledge in helping clients find the right coverage for their needs. Located in Yonkers, NY, Mullaly Insurance Agency proudly serves individuals and families across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and offers a wide range of insurance products.

