County Owned New Jersey Farms Going up for Auction
237+/- Acre Preserved Farms to be sold on December 1st
Each farm offers wide-open, expansive fields, choice soils, and exceptional road frontage for farm stands. ”PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the new Auction date for the two preserved farms on West Colliers Mill Rd in Plumsted Township by order of Ocean County. The County owned farms, totaling 237+/- acres, will be sold separately in a live cry out Auction on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Bidders may bid in-person or online. As part of the County’s ongoing land preservation efforts, these two farms were purchased by a consortium of government entities led by the County. After the purchase, the lands were put into a farmland preservation easement which assures that the land will stay in some form of agricultural use going forward. With such an easement in place, the auction will put the lands back into the private marketplace which can then utilize them as farms going forward.
Farm #1 is 121.2+/- acres of preserved farmland with a country home ready for renovation or rebuild, and a pond for potential irrigation. Farm #2, 116.2+/- acre preserved farm, has the opportunity to build a house and barns. With excellent frontage and visibility on CR-539, it is a great opportunity for local farmers to increase their holdings.
“Each farm offers wide-open, expansive fields, choice soils, and exceptional road frontage for farm stands.” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Buy one farm, or both!”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12 noon to 2PM on Friday, November 13th and Wednesday, November 18th. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Auction Date is set for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Ocean County Parking Garage, 3rd level. Online bidding via phone or computer is also available. To receive the Property Information Package, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
