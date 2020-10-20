Grammy Winning Singer's "Mad Tasty" Beverages Come to CBD Emporium Retail Stores

Mad Tasty CBD Infused Beverages Now Available at CBD Emporium

MAD TASTY, the sparkling hemp beverage created OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder is now available at the Southwest’s preeminent CBD retailer, CBD Emporium.

MAD TASTY combines necessary hydration, great taste and the wellness benefits of hemp. We’re excited to bring this popular product to our stores.” — Andrew Young, Vice President of Product Management at CBD Emporium

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD TASTY, the sparkling hemp beverage created by Grammy winning OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder is now available at the Southwest’s preeminent CBD retailer, CBD Emporium.

Each can of MAD TASTY effervescent water contains 20 MG of Oregon farmed, broad-spectrum hemp, zero sugar and only 15 calories. MAD TASTY is available in grapefruit, watermelon kiwi and “Unicorn Tears,” a proprietary concoction of natural fruit flavors. While the functional side of the beverage is made for energetic and vitality bandwidth, the zero sugar, low calorie and insanely refreshing side is made for easy, delicious sipping.

"I wanted to drink more water, but water is boring. I wanted an effective serving of hemp, but hemp extract can taste bitter. Working with a team we cracked the code and created MAD TASTY,” said Tedder. “I’m happy to partner with CBD Emporium to bring MAD TASTY to more people.”

MAD TASTY not only benefits consumers with thoughtful development, but also gives back. The brand is partnered with Drop4Drop, an organization that believes everyone, everywhere has the right to clean water. For every 12 ounces of MAD TASTY sold, the brand donates 12 ounces of clean drinking water.

“MAD TASTY combines necessary hydration, great taste and the wellness benefits of hemp,” said Andrew Young, CBD Emporium VP of Product Management and Vendor Relations. “We’re excited to bring this popular product to our stores.”

CBD Emporium offers over 50 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety, mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best brands in the market. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules, and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States. Mad Tasty joins top brands like Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more.

###

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

Media Contact: