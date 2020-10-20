Miracle Method Refinish and Relax Finishing Process

Miracle Method Showroom

Refinish and Relax with Miracle Method Boulder

We were able to refinish the school bathroom, walls, partitions and floors in a matter of days – not weeks and months” — Brian Weber, Owner

LONGMONT, CO, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You know those glossy pastel bathroom tiles that schools used in the 60s? They aren’t so glossy anymore. Decades of use have left them chipped, scratched, faded, or barely hanging on to the walls. And some school districts have decided that this strange year is the time to breathe life into bathroom surfaces again. Miracle Method of Longmont just finished up a job refinishing 16 middle school bathrooms for one district at a significant cost savings. Now, no matter how much the kids write on the walls and partitions, warm water gets them clean every time. Miracle Method’s antimicrobial silver ion technology helps keep bacteria like salmonella from calling the new surfaces home. “We were able to refinish the school bathroom, walls, partitions and floors in a matter of days – not weeks and months,” says owner Brian Weber. “This made the schools very happy and they didn’t have to retro-fit anything.” Don’t misunderstand. Silver ion technology is not effective against a virus like COVID-19. It’s antimicrobial, not antiviral.

Miracle Method refinishes all types of commercial surfaces, including porcelain, fiberglass, Formica, tile, cultured marble and more. They deliver commercial refinishing solutions and even slip-resistant floors to apartments, hospitals, schools, hotels, resorts, military housing, senior living centers, and colleges and universities.

Surface refinishing fast facts

By applying Miracle Method’s seamless, nonporous finish, surfaces are much easier to clean! A refinished surface is easier to maintain and much more sanitary. Damaged areas are repaired, eliminating places for germs and bacteria to hide. Antimicrobial coatings inhibit the growth of bacteria for the lifetime of the finish. Disinfecting alone is only a temporary and short-term fix. And with Miracle Method, there’s no demo or replacement mess.

Miracle Method’s technicians complete the surface refinishing in place without removing anything. The original surface is always completely cleaned and surface scratches and chips are filled and repaired. The proprietary bonding agent, MM-4, creates a molecular bond between the cleaned surface and the new coating. It’s a completely unique seven-layer process that makes the Natural Accent or Loft colors sparkle.

Got the kitchen counter blues?

Since you’ve been stuck at home for most of the past six months, you might have noticed how dull and depressing your aging kitchen countertops are. That’s normal. No one expects countertops with 20 years of wear and tear to still look amazing. But before you get bent out of shape with worry about the cost of replacing them, know this: You don’t have to replace them! Miracle Method can repair and refinish your laminate, tile and Corian® countertops in place through its countertop refinishing services. They complete the transformation in just two to three days with no demolition and at a fraction of the cost of granite or stone.

It’s pretty amazing that you can extend the useful life of your counters for 10 to 15 years. But what problems are you having, specifically? If you’re simply tired of your dated color, select from more than 30 Natural Accents and Loft colors that amazingly look like stone. Are you struggling to keep tile grout clean? If you are, you’re part of a very big club. Grout on tile countertops is notoriously tough to keep clean. Miracle Method completely seals the grout, eliminating any stained or discolored grout issue. If your counter layout is unique or quirky, it’s completely fine.

What you have in place will be refinished. Ask about softer edges, too! You absolutely can get the look of stone without the cost of granite in just 24 to 48 hours! Miracle Method’s finishes are seamless, non-porous, impervious to water and wonderfully easy to care for, too. They’re easily cleaned with any non-abrasive, liquid cleaners or mild soap and water. Once your countertops are refinished, there are zero extra maintenance steps required. (Pro tip: MIracleMethod.com has a handy before/after slider tool. Go see some amazing transformations online.)

Miracle Method uses all low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) products from which any odor dissipates very quickly. Coatings are responsibly recycled, and of course since no replaced surfaces are taking up landfill space, the company’s carbon footprint is minimized.

Brian and Lynne Weber have owned Longmont’s Miracle Method franchise for 18 years. They’ve seen it all, and they’ve seen many similar businesses come and go. Yet Miracle Method is still up and running, in the middle of a pandemic that has been a nightmare for small businesses. How have they done it? It’s simple. “We all believe in high quality standards, listening to our customer needs and being ethical in our business practices,” says Lynne.