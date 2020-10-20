AARDY Insurance Marketplace Launches Health Insurance Comparison
AARDY is the nation's fastest Health Insurance Market. Customers can compare different Health Insurance plans to find the one that best fits their needs.
AARDY is the nation's fastest Health Insurance Market.
Customers can compare different Health Insurance plans to find the one that best fits their needs.
Since 2015 AARDY has been at the forefront of the US Insurtech revolution.
Its award-winning site has helped hundreds of thousands of customers compare Medicare and Travel Insurance plans.
The AARDY Travel Insurance team is the highest rated of any travel insurer within the TrustPilot system.
Building on this legacy, AARDY has launched its Health Insurance comparison system.
AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
‘The vast majority of our customers are in the age group 55 through 75. Many are in couples where one has Medicare, and another is still too young to qualify, so needs Health Insurance.
We know from experience that comparing Health Insurance plans can be complicated. There are far too many terms and conditions for most of us to ever be comfortable with.
So, in addition to the comparison system, we created a comprehensive set of guidance articles. Whether customers are interested in how the Affordable Care Act works, or simply wish to understand more about how coverage works, we are here to help.
This is combined with one of the most experienced Health Insurance Agent teams in the country. At AARDY, we want our customers to have the opportunity to talk with a Health Insurance Agent – a specialist who will take the time to understand and recommend the most appropriate policy for each person.
Our guidance, recommendation, and review technologies are impressive. However, this technology must be supported by world-class customer service. At AARDY Insurance Marketplace, there is always someone to talk with.’
Each year, everyone can enroll and change health insurance plans freely during Annual Open Enrollment.
In 2020, the open enrollment period for 2021 coverage opens November 1 and ends December 15.
AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners.
Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.
