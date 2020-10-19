Does Medicare Pay For Shingles Vaccine? – AARDY Insurance
Many seniors are surprised to learn that Medicare Part D covers the shingles vaccine, not Medicare Part B.
In the US, there are nearly 1 million new cases of shingles each year, so a doctor is likely to recommend that a senior receive the shingles vaccination.
Jonathan Breeze
Customers can compare Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans to find the one that best fits their needs.
Shingles is a viral infection that mostly affects older adults or those with weakened immune systems. Typically, adults over age 50 receive the shingles vaccine.
Fortunately, there is a vaccine for shingles. It can prevent or lessen the effects of the shingles virus.
AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
‘In the US, there are nearly 1 million new cases of shingles each year, so a doctor is likely to recommend that a senior receive the shingles vaccination.
Most Medicare Part D plans cover 50% or more of the vaccine cost. Customer should check which vaccine brand their policy covers by checking the Part D drug formulary (guide). Having determined in which tier the vaccine is, they will then know how much their plan pays.
Note also that the amount paid depends on which brand of shingles vaccine is administered: Zostavax or Shingrix.
Zostavax requires only one injection. In 2018, the average cost was $220. So, if a Medicare Part D plan pays 50%, there would be a $110 out-of-pocket charge.
Shingrix requires two injections, 2 to 6 months apart. In 2018, the average cost was $140 per dose, or $280 total. If the Part D plan pays 50%, there would be a $140 out-of-pocket.
Those customers with a Medicare supplement, Medicare Advantage plan, or private health insurance, may pay less out-of-pocket.’
Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Other names are Medicare Fall Open Enrollment and the Annual Election Period.
