Grammy Nominated producer Chris Cox releases highly anticipated new track Dale Huevo; introducing Zeus Vega Collective.

Grammy Nominated producer Chris Cox releases highly anticipated new track Dale Huevo; introducing The Zeus Vega Collective.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy nominated producer Chris Cox is at it again. Coming off the success of his last album Time Machine, in 2019 Cox has taken his sound to a new level working with a collective group of vocalists and singers in which he produces under the moniker Zeus Vega. The first Single Dale Huevo takes heavy Latin fusion from the 90’s house scene and remixes it with hard hitting club sounds of the Latin music scene of New York, Miami, LA.
Cox says “ I am really excited with what we are creating as a collective. Musically it has been really fun tapping into the sound and vibe of 90’s house music. The Latin scene in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and the Bay Area shaped the percussion and riffs that I would later use in Thunderpuss productions. I have been working with visual artist Andrei Mignea for the past few years and his talent and design never cease to amaze me. As for our namesake, we are a collective, a band of brothers bound together through our love of music. We came from nothing and live with the belief that you can reach any goal if you put your entire soul into hard work, passion and hustle”
This is the first of many songs to come with plans for an EP and feature album. You can listen to the song here. "Dale Huevo" Single https://zeusvega.fanlink.to/zeusvega
About Chris Cox:
After creating hits for some of the biggest global superstars in music and after sharing the stage with some of the biggest stars in the DJ community Chris Cox has established himself as one of the most respected and sought after remixers and club DJs in the world. He has produced platinum records for Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and many others. He has been part of over 60 Billboard number 1 hits. He is a Grammy award nominated music producer and his music can be found on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music.
