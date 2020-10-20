Maysalward officially announces the relaunch of the new and improved mobile game War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game.

Maysalward- a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, officially announces the relaunch of War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Mobile Game.

AMMAN, JORDAN, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward- a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, officially announces the relaunch of the new and improved mobile game War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game.

The game is now available worldwide on both iPhone and Android, with new and exciting features enhancing the classical family card game of WAR with a twist. The game is now accessible anytime and anywhere through your phone with just a simple tap!

War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game features unique and endless levels set in the Wild West for players to play in a land full of deadly gun shooter cowboys, bandits, and unnatural enemies.

Taking you back to the original classical game through the fantastic graphics and effects, WAR: Wild West allows players to sit and relax while enjoying a simple, fun, and engaging game that is easy to play but hard to master… Just like the old days!

We all know; no WAR experience would be complete without the classical throw down cards of the same rank! The game will not fail to impress what it includes!

"War was probably the first card game we learned to play growing up!" said Nour KHRAIS, Founder and CEO at Maysalward. "We're excited to build a game that combines a touch of traditional CCG gameplay with innovative, simplified mechanics inspired by a classic popular card game".

Check out the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/bWFWoYR5xiQ

War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game is now released worldwide! Maysalward prepares for an action-packed update for December this year. The update will bring a unique Christmas theme with exciting new prizes, new gameplay rules, and more!

Howdy partner! Down for some bounty hunting? Well, saddle up because you're in for a great ride!

Download the game: https://jo.my/war

Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962796900217
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game Trailer

You just read:

Maysalward officially announces the relaunch of the new and improved mobile game War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962796900217
Company/Organization
Maysalward
Amman 11183, Amman
Amman, 5409/11183
Jordan
+962796499921
Visit Newsroom
About

Based in Jordan, MRD has proven competency with a wide ranging expertise demonstrated by its comprehensive product and project portfolio which includes cross platform multiplayer games and social network interactive games and applications. Under a glocalized vision, MRD has designed and developed some of the most popular mobile games in the region including cards games such as Balot, Trix and Tarneeb. In addition to board games such as Carrom & Tawla. Casual games & edutainment games are the specialty of MRD. MRD Mobile & Online Games are enabled on technologies ranging from J2ME, Symbian, Blackberry, Android & iOS platforms in addition to online, social, and interactive networks such as Facebook. MRD operates two development studios based in Amman and Irbid and boosts a highly diverse, dedicated and professional workforce of more than 30 developers backed by strong management.

Leading Mobile Game Studio and Publisher MENA

More From This Author
Maysalward officially announces the relaunch of the new and improved mobile game War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game.
Maysalward UK starts their Hypercasual Development Activities
Maysalward Launches Dominoes Pro Mobile Game with A Travel Around The World Update
View All Stories From This Author