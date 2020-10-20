Maysalward officially announces the relaunch of the new and improved mobile game War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game.
The game is now available worldwide on both iPhone and Android, with new and exciting features enhancing the classical family card game of WAR with a twist. The game is now accessible anytime and anywhere through your phone with just a simple tap!
War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game features unique and endless levels set in the Wild West for players to play in a land full of deadly gun shooter cowboys, bandits, and unnatural enemies.
Taking you back to the original classical game through the fantastic graphics and effects, WAR: Wild West allows players to sit and relax while enjoying a simple, fun, and engaging game that is easy to play but hard to master… Just like the old days!
We all know; no WAR experience would be complete without the classical throw down cards of the same rank! The game will not fail to impress what it includes!
"War was probably the first card game we learned to play growing up!" said Nour KHRAIS, Founder and CEO at Maysalward. "We're excited to build a game that combines a touch of traditional CCG gameplay with innovative, simplified mechanics inspired by a classic popular card game".
War: Wild West Bounty Hunter Card Game is now released worldwide! Maysalward prepares for an action-packed update for December this year. The update will bring a unique Christmas theme with exciting new prizes, new gameplay rules, and more!
Howdy partner! Down for some bounty hunting? Well, saddle up because you're in for a great ride!
