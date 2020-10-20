Multi-Generational Calgary Estate with Interiors by Iconic Arthur Fishman to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Commanding breathtaking, panoramic Rocky Mountain views perched on nearly three acres reached via a private road and 10 minutes to an airport, Terre Blanche represents the ultimate in luxurious estate living. This home lends itself to both family, multigenerational living or as a corporate retreat with all levels easily serviced by an elevator. Enjoy sunset cocktails in your soaring Great Room with its mountain-facing wall of windows. An enormous, spectacular kitchen with limestone fireplace and sitting area can accommodate several chefs at once. The estate is an architectural masterpiece with interiors designed and furnished by legendary New York born designer, Arthur Fishman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering commanding, panoramic Rocky Mountain views atop nearly three acres, Terre Blanche in Calgary, Alberta will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mark Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty. Currently offered for $9.83 million CAD, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held November 25–30 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Coming off of a record-breaking sale in the Okanagan Valley last month, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions once more,” stated Evernden. “We’ve come together on a number of sales over the years, and I’m a true believer in their ability to aggregate a global market while delivering seller’s a time-certain sale. I’m looking forward to combining our efforts once again, and ultimately, to another successful sale on auction day.”

Terre Blanche is an architectural masterpiece with interiors designed and furnished by legendary New York born designer, Arthur Fishman. The home lends itself to both family, multigenerational living or as a corporate retreat with a Four Seasons-inspired guest and in-law suites housed in separate wings, all of which are easily serviced by an elevator. Blending the finest European craftsmanship with the pinnacle of custom amenities. Other features include a spectacular large oval custom paneled library flanked by two offices; a half-court basketball gym (also suitable for badminton and volleyball); a reading/cigar study with fireplace; a soaring Great Room with a mountain-facing wall of windows; a spectacular kitchen with limestone fireplace and a Wolf 6-burner gas range with a showpiece vent hood; a fully-enclosed outdoor kitchen with a grill, La Cornue rotisserie, Wolf barbeque, and heated floors; a 1,250-bottle California Redwood wine cellar; a serene master sanctuary with a private balcony with showcasing expansive views; and a 12-seat Art Deco home theater— all just 25-minutes from Downtown Calgary and 45-minutes from Banff National Park.

“This estate is very unique, a one-of-a-kind property in Western Canada. A private road will take you to this secluded French Chateau. Every item inside has a unique story and definitely a French feel,” stated Arthur Fishman, designer. “The beautiful gate will greet you at the top of a hill. Breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies surround this estate. The landscaping is magnificent.”

Amidst rugged peaks just west of Calgary, the estate has a commanding elevation that affords expansive views of the Alberta countryside and the Canadian Rockies. Aspen, spruce, and maple trees surround the property, hinting at the outdoor wonderland beyond. Explore the mountainous terrain of Banff National Park and search for fossils in the Badlands of Dinosaur Provincial Park. Kayak stunning Lake Louise and enjoy the powder at 14 world-class ski resorts. Six private golf courses await, all between 5 minutes and an hour from Terre Blanche. Calgary has been noted as the sunniest city in all of Canada, and offers entertainment and nightlife, bountiful hiking trails, the Bow and Elbow rivers, and incredible off leash dog parks.

Terre Blanche is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

