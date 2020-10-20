New Fish and Game Conservation K-9 Trainee Makes His Debut

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Ken St. Pierre: (603) 744-5470 Colonel Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3361 October 20, 2020

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division’s K-9 Team has a lively new recruit. “Fin” is a 14-week-old chocolate Labrador retriever donated by Wes and Belinda Reed of Rise and Shine Retrievers in Barnstead, NH. This is the third generous donation made by the Reeds to the Department through the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire.

Fin was first presented to his new partner, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre, earlier in September. “Fin will work on basic obedience, tracking, and exposure to both evidence and fish and wildlife daily,” said St. Pierre.

Along with Fish and Game’s other canines and handlers, Fin and CO St. Pierre are expected to attend basic training at the Vermont K-9 Academy and “boot camp” at the 37th Basic Canine Patrol School next summer. The program is a 544-hour commitment for the team and runs from July until November. Upon completion of the course, Fin and CO St. Pierre will receive certification in tracking, evidence detection, and fish and wildlife detection.

Learn more about Fish and Game Law Enforcement’s canine conservation teams at www.wildnh.com/law-enforcement/k9.html.

The Wildlife Heritage Foundation provides the financial support so vital to the continued success of the K-9 Program. You can help support the NH Fish and Game Canine Conservation Unit by sending a donation to the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH – Canine Fund, PO Box 3993, Concord, NH 03302, or donate online at nhwildlifeheritage.org/donate (please specify Canine Fund).