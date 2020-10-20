Lane Restrictions Today on Route 283 at Landisville in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

​Repairs to concrete barrier scheduled following crash

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised there will be lane restrictions today in both westbound and eastbound directions of Route 283 at the Landisville Exit in East Hempfield Township. A contractor is set to repair the concrete median barrier, which was damaged this morning by a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at the work zone where a PennDOT contractor is widening and reconstructing Route 722 (also known as State Road) at the Route 283 exit for Landisville.

Both westbound and eastbound passing lanes of Route 283 are expected to be closed by noon today. The closures are expected to be in place throughout the day.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

