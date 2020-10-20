Lehigh County: Update to PA 100 Resurfacing Project

​County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp. Road name: Schantz Road at PA 100 Between: - and - Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Westbound Schantz Road approaching PA 100 will be closed and detoured to facilitate construction work for the ongoing PA 100 Resurfacing Project. Traffic wishing to access PA 100 from Schantz Road will be detoured onto Penn Drive. Only the Westbound approach to PA 100 from Schantz Road will be affected with this traffic switch. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone. Start date: 10/21/20 Est completion date: 7/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: