Link2City Gives Back to Local Businesses During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Link2City, a digital marketing agency based in Miami, has recently propelled a community initiative to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLORIDA, Oct 19, 2020 — Small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can now have free access to a suite of digital marketing solutions from Link2City. The Miami SEO agency, led by Danny Sibai, has launched an initiative focusing on supporting small, local businesses disproportionately affected by the ongoing global pandemic and structural inequities.
The Problems Small Businesses are Facing Today
The global coronavirus pandemic and its fallout have caused — and will continue to cause — major disruptions to communities and businesses across the United States. Business owners are concerned not only about their own health and the well-being of their employees but also about the survival of their company.
Consumers' buying behaviors have changed, and supply chains are fractured because of the current pandemic. Many businesses have seen their revenue suffer as a result. Small, local companies have naturally taken the hardest hit. It has become challenging for local businesses to even survive, let alone thrive, in today's crowded market. While hundreds of thousands of local companies have already declared plans to shut down operations, many of those that pulled through are now seeking some relief to stay afloat in the next trying months.
How Will Link2City Help?
In these moments of uncertainty and rapid change caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Link2City has led the efforts to give back to local businesses. The Miami-based digital marketing agency understands that small businesses are feeling particularly vulnerable and wants to help them get back on their feet as quickly as possible. Therefore, it has launched a new initiative to support small businesses and bring up their revenue during the ongoing crisis.
Every local business needs a robust online presence. That need has now significantly amplified because of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses that have always banked on foot traffic have to now put a plan in place to entice customers that prefer shopping online, or they will not be able to survive. As part of this new initiative, Link2City is offering eligible local businesses a complementary set of digital marketing services to help them stay digitally connected to their target customers during these turbulent times.
Starting with an online presence audit and an initial strategy session, Link2City will have a clear overview of the business's current online presence and a roadmap to help them do the work they need to do to dominate their niche. The Miami SEO company will also offer three months of its Search Engine Marketing (SEM) program to help business owners improve their website's visibility in local search results. These two complementary digital marketing solutions will enable local businesses to thrive both now and in the future.
Any small business owner who wants to take advantage of Link2City's new initiative to cushion the pandemic's blow can fill a form on their site or call them directly at (305) 259-7776. However, for a business to qualify for the complementary SEM program, they must have a Google-friendly website.
About Link2City
Link2City is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They offer a broad suite of integrated marketing and website development services to help businesses build their brand and increase their bottom line. Link2City has been serving businesses for about two decades and has won countless Business Excellence Awards for its unparalleled digital marketing solutions.
