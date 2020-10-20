4th Annual Taiwanese American Film Festival (TAFF) Returns ONLINE October 24th, 2020

Taiwanese American Film Festival TAFF Opening Panelists

The 4th Annual Taiwanese American Film Festival will take place on October 24th, 2020 on the Bingewave Digital Festival platform.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring exclusive North American premiere of feature film SYNAPSES, opening panel with Joan Huang (PUNCTURE, AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY), Jay Chern (OMOTENASHI, DAWN/SPRING), Christopher Au (BULGE BRACKET, Amazon), short film competition with 13 films, keynote speaker Lynn Chen (I WILL MAKE YOU MINE, GO BACK TO CHINA, SHAMELESS)

With support from the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan and Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles, Taiwanese American Professionals - Los Angeles (TAP-LA) presents the 4th annual Taiwanese American Film Festival (TAFF) taking place on October 24th, 2020 on the Bingewave Digital Festival platform. TAFF is a community of filmmakers highlighting unique stories in Taiwanese cinema and equipping emerging filmmakers. The festival will serve its fourth year as the nation's premiere showcase for film and media by Taiwanese American and Taiwanese filmmakers.

The 2020 Taiwanese American Film Festival features:

- 13 short films selected for this year's short film competition

- Selected shorts have screened at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Taiwan International Queer Film Festival, CAAMFest, and Asian American Film Festival among other awards, featuring international talents such as Janet Hsieh and Brian Yang.

- Opening industry panel includes guests Joan Huang (PUNCTURE, AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY), Jay Chern (OMOTENASHI, DAWN/SPRING) and Christopher Au (BULGE BRACKET, Amazon)

- Keynote Speaker – Lynn Chen (I WILL MAKE YOU MINE, GO BACK TO CHINA, SHAMELESS) is best-known for playing "Vivian Shen" in Saving Face, a role for which she won the "Outstanding Newcomer Award" at the 2006 Asian Excellence Awards.

- Closing feature – SYNAPSES North America Premiere - Directed by Chang Tso-Chi, best known 2010 WHEN LOVE COMES, breaking records with 14 nominations, winning 4 awards including Best Picture at Golden Horse Film Festival. In 2011, Chang Tso Chi was awarded the 15th National Award for Arts.

- Synapses is his latest film and was the opening film at 2019 Golden Horse Film Festival with 4 Golden Horse Award nominations

- Exclusive SYNAPSES Q&A Interview to follow with Lu Hsueh Feng (Lead Actress, nominated for Best Leading Actress by the 56th Golden Horse Awards) and Kao Wen Hung (Producer).

Festival Jurors will decide one winner of the Grand Jury prize of $2,000. Jurors include Alan Pao (TUNNEL POST), Jason Lin (STORYARCH PICTURES, previously ALIBABA), and Anthony Ma (Previous TAFF Executive Director). A Cultural Spotlight Award of $1,000 and Audience Award (tallied on the festival site) of $1,000 will also be announced the night of the festival. Awards will be presented live.

TAFF is the only showcase in the US of film and media by Taiwanese American and Taiwanese filmmakers. The festival organizing team is composed of filmmakers and entertainment industry professionals, all of Taiwanese descent. The Taiwanese American community has offered enthusiasm and generous support for the festival. TAFF wishes to thank our top sponsors: Taiwan Academy, Royal Business Bank, J Yang Foundation, TaiwaneseAmerican.org, Ling Group UBS, Taiwan United Fund (TUF), Mitchell Tsai Law, Taiwan Center, Chen & Fan, Green Maple LA, Best Western Thousand Oaks, DSG Business, Tax, & Wealth, NATMA, Wendy Yang Law and Sean Yu.

Tickets and film festival events can be found at the festival's online platform:

www.bingewave.com/f/taff-2020

taff.la

MARKETING ASSETS

Press/Film reviewers: For advance screening, please contact tafilmfestival@tap-la.org for secure links.