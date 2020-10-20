Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Murray Condemns Carney’s Latest Coverup

Carney Again Trying To Violate First Amendment Rights

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray condemned Governor John Carney and his attempt to suppress freedom of speech by Citizens for Transparency. Carney’s Administration sent out a cease and desist letter to television stations that were running advertisements by Citizens for Transparency that highlighted Carney’s failed criminal justice record. Just as he attempted to deny freedom of information requests regarding his COVID – 19 lockdown, Carney again tries to trample basic freedom of speech rights. It raises the question what is John Carney hiding?

“This is becoming a running theme of John Carney’s – denying freedom of speech,” said Julianne Murray. “He would only be doing this if he had something to hide. Delaware deserves a governor who will defend their constitutional rights, not one who will take them away.”

David Johnson
Strategic Vision PR Group
+1 404-380-1079
email us here

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


