Corrales teaches "How to Shorten the CNC Learning Curve" at IWFConnect.com Oct. 26-30

SANTA ANA, CALIF., USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Corrales owner and CEO of CNC Factory will present "Shorten the Learning Curve - CNC Shop & Software Essentials in 30 Minutes" at IWF Connect October 26-30. CNC Factory will be conducting live demos of their 5th Generation machines from 12 noon to 12:15 Eastern Time each day of the show. The International Woodworking Fair goes online Mon.-Fri., October 26 from 8am to 6pm Eastern Time at https://www.IWFConnect.com. More than 400 companies will host virtual booths, and over 4,000 participants have registered so far.

"I'm excited that so many woodshop owners everywhere will be able to see the latest in CNC equipment with this new IWF Connect online platform," Corrales says. "IWF truly took a disheartening situation and made it an opportunity to reach everyone in the industry and cross industries, for free."

A plethora of educational courses will be offered in: Manufacturing & Design, Business Management, Marketing & Business, and New Business Sectors. Sign up for courses at- https://www.iwfconnect.com/education

"The course I'm teaching is made for wood shop owners who want to automate, but are a little intimidated by technology," Corrales says. "I like to make things simple by breaking down information into short segments. That way it's easy to see what you need and don't need to learn when operating an automated CNC shop." Corrales's course will cover the pros and cons of popular CNC software, and how operators with zero experience can be competent CNC operators on their very first day of production.

To know more about CNC Factory events at IWF Connect visit: https://www.cncfactory.com/iwf_cnc-factory-events/

About IWF Educational Courses:

All courses are pre-recorded and will be available to watch on-demand starting Oct. 26, 2020. Browse the courses at: https://www.iwfconnect.com/education - and then register during registration for IWF Connect. Please see the full descriptions for information on course-access fees or requirements. IWFConnect.com/Education

About Chris Corrales

With over 25 years experience as a cabinet maker, Chris Corrales has been making CNCs more robust, more reliable, and as easy to use as a table saw. He designs and engineers CNC Factory machines to work every day in the real world, able to yield the most production with the fewest human resources. Chris is ISO-certified and receives his greatest joy in showing woodworkers how technology makes their lives easier and their profits immensely greater. He offers CNC University classes on-site at CNC Factory, and remotely, with every equipment purchase. CNC Factory is based in Santa Ana, California. All CNC Factory equipment, designed and engineered in the USA, must pass Chris's scrutiny before leaving the showroom floor. See live demos of CNC Factory's 5th Generation equipment from noon to 12:15 Oct. 26-30 at IWFConnect.com. For more information visit: CNCFactory.com, or call 714.581.5999

