Professional High Stakes Bettor Daniel Chiang Launches Sports Resource Betting Company Line Sniper

Line Sniper is the definitive resource in sports betting content and in-game analysis for individuals at all betting levels

Unlike everyone else who wants to tell you and sell you on WHO to bet, which is mostly unsuccessful. My team of sharp bettors and I want to teach you HOW to bet, so you can beat the sportsbooks.”
— Daniel Chiang
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly two years ago, the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting allowing states to legalize it if they wish. Today, nearly half of America has legalized sports betting including a handful of states with projected legalization dates for 2020, 2021 and beyond. Currently, sports betting is positioned as an exclusive, insider-only sport, where high stake bettors remain in the shadows of their successes. However, the sports betting arena is on the precipice of change as legalization increases and the greater masses are provided with the opportunity to learn the strategies from big-time sports bettor professionals.

Today, high stakes sports bettor, Daniel Chiang, announced the launch of Line Sniper, the definitive online resources in sports betting content and in-game analysis, to individuals of all sports betting levels to learn statistics, analytics and strategies necessary to make informed betting decisions.

Line Sniper offers free and subscription services that provide access to monthly exclusive evergreen courses, proprietary data and tools, office hours and multiple touchpoints with expert faculty including webinars, betting reviews and more. Subscription information can be found here.

Founded by brainchild, Daniel Chiang, Line Sniper aims to become the Bloomberg of sports betting. Chiang attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he went on to work at a long/short equity hedge fund using analytics to identify mispriced stocks. Chiang realized that the sports betting market is largely inefficient, far more so than the stock market.

As the legalization of sports betting in the U.S. took hold, Chiang partnered and studied under one of the top sports bettors in the world and won big. As a result, Chiang is now limited by most U.S. sportsbooks with low wager limits. Following his success in sports betting and lengthy discussions revolving around the issues that currently exist within the sports betting content landscape, Chiang began brainstorming ways to share his wealth of knowledge with the public - thus Line Sniper was born.

“Unlike everyone else who wants to tell you and sell you on WHO to bet, which is mostly unsuccessful. My team of sharp bettors and I want to teach you HOW to bet, so you can beat the sportsbooks on your own and maximize your profit,” said Daniel Chiang, CEO of Line Sniper.

For more information about Line Sniper, please visit: https://linesniper.com/ or contact: linesniper@linesniper.com.

