Ledge Trail Carry Out on Canaan Mountain

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 20, 2020

Tuftonboro, NH – On Sunday October 18, 2020 at 8:15 a.m., 911 received a call for a medical emergency at the Ledge trail on Canaan Mountain in Tuftonboro. David Stout, 58, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, was hiking when he fell ill with a headache, chest pain, and back pain. Fish and game conservation officers along with Tuftonboro Police, Tuftonboro Fire, Ossipee Corner Fire, and Stewart’s Ambulance responded.

At 9:45 a.m., a team of conservation officers and firefighters made contact with Stout approximately 0.6 miles from the trail head. At 10:00 a.m., Stout was carried to a waiting emergency utility vehicle where he was loaded and transported the rest of the way to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead. Stout was transported to Wentworth Douglass Hospital to receive further medical aid for a cardiac event.

This incident is a good reminder to people to where you are hiking and the name of the trails you are on. Having this information allowed rescuers to reach the patient quickly and administer aid as necessary. This information expedites rescue efforts and increases the possibility of a positive outcome.