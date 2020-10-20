News Release - Suspicious Fire - West Rutland

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – West Rutland, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Rutland Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 20B404058

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Stan Baranowski- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/17/20 Approximately 0018 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 416 Main Street, West Rutland, Vermont

Homeowner: Maryanne Dephillips, Wallingford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 17 at approximately 0018 hours the West Rutland Fire Department responded to 416 Main Street in West Rutland for a reported structure fire. Upon first arriving, fire crews found the structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from the 1st floor and beginning to extend to the second floor. Fire crews immediately began fire suppression efforts. Due to the quick response and fire suppression efforts by the fire department, the building was saved. All occupants and pets within the residence were able to escape without injury.

As part of his scene assessment, West Rutland Fire Chief Michael Skaza contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The investigation revealed the origin of the fire, however the cause of this fire is currently undetermined.

This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

