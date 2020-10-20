Resurfacing project on Hwy 59 and Hwy 19 is complete (Oct. 20, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 59 and Highway 19 in Lyon and Yellow Medicine counties is complete, except for a small patch on US 59 that requires additional work. The patch will be repaired yet this fall under traffic.

The project included resurfacing 17 miles of U.S. Highway 59 from north of Lyon County Road 33 to south of Yellow Medicine County Road 3. It also included resurfacing one mile of Highway 19 in Marshall from the junction of Highway 19/23 to just west of 280th Avenue.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface and extended pavement life. The project cost $2.7 million and the contractor is Duininck, Inc.

For more information, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy59hwy19resurface.

Work zone reminders

Travelers may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT asks drivers to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

