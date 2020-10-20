Sollberger Presents “Avoid Becoming a DOT Accident & What You Need to Know” at GPA Midstream Virtual Conference Oct. 28

Derek Sollberger, PE - Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC - will present "Avoid Becoming a DOT Accident" online at GPAMidstream.org Wed., Oct 28 at 1:30pm.

Following integrity and compliance best practices extends asset life, improves insurance premiums, mitigates downtime and avoids violations.” — Derek Sollberger, President Integrity Compliance Solutions

TULSA, OKLA., UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPA Midstream Association will host its 2020 Fall Virtual Technical Conference on Mon., Oct. 26 – Fri., Nov. 5. Derek Sollberger, President of Integrity and Compliance Solutions, LLC will present “Avoid Becoming a DOT Accident and What You Need to Know” on Oct. 28 at 1:30pm. Those wanting to learn may register at: https://GPAMidstream.org

Sollberger’s company provides turnkey project engineering solutions, integrity and compliance for upstream, midstream and downstream natural gas and liquids transport. “Following integrity and compliance best practices extends asset life, improves insurance premiums, mitigates downtime and avoids violations,” Sollberger explains. “It doesn’t have to be your nightmare. Identifying a trusted integrity and compliance partner allows for peace of mind and avoids regulatory compliance issues that hinder business operations and asset transactions.”

Sollberger’s data analysis provides a in-depth review of the components, commodities, typical circumstances, and economic impacts of DOT pipeline and facility accidents. Trends are established and annual report comparisons are highlighted for risk ranking components. Accident costs are compared with Operator annual reporting to forecast potential financial exposure on a per mile basis. “I greatly appreciate those costly lessons I can learn from others,” Sollberger says. “That is essentially what this data provides My desire is that this historical analysis will provide integrity, operating, and maintenance ideas for operators and engineers to investigate within their assets.

Integrity and Compliance Solutions, LLC (ICS) is a full service provider of engineering and operational programs dedicated to pipeline and integrity operations. Led by Derek Sollberger, a Mechanical Engineer and Texas Tech University graduate, ICS is a turnkey provider of integrity and compliance solutions for upstream, midstream or downstream; natural gas or liquids. With more than 40 years experience in pipeline compliance and Integrity management services, the company performs:

• Midstream transfer and processing facilities design

• E&P producer and Midstream facility A&D services

• Construction Management

• Construction Inspection

For more information contact Derek Sollberger, President and Founder at: 405-301-5316 info@ic-solutions-llc.com www.ic-solutions-llc.com

