Adult Operator Injured in UTV Rollover

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton Conservation Officer Robert Mancini 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 October 20, 2020

Berlin, NH – On Sunday, October 18, at approximately 11:00 am., law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a Utility-Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover on the Success Pond Trail in Berlin. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Berlin Fire Department (BFD), as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded.

Once on the scene, law enforcement personnel confirmed that an adult operator was involved in the rollover and was identified as Jeffrey Mitchell, a 28-year-old, from Foxborough, MA. Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that Mitchell lost control of the UTV after going through a puddle on a sharp turn. Upon losing control, Mitchell over corrected and went over a large rock on the edge of the trail which subsequently caused the UTV to roll over. As a result, Mitchell sustained a serious injury. Mitchell was riding with friends who were operating separate OHRV’s when the incident occurred.

Mitchell was able to drive the UTV from the scene to Success Pond Road, where he was treated by EMS personnel. Mitchell was transported by Berlin Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment. The operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Operator inexperience and inattention are considered to be the primary contributing factors. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the incident.