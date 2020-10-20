Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDDOT to inspect retaining wall drainage system in Grand Forks this week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Grand Forks will begin inspection of the retaining wall drainage system on Washington Street beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22. The inspection will begin on Demers Avenue and conclude at 2nd Avenue North.

During the inspection

  • Traffic will be reduced to one lane for both north and south bound traffic from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm daily.
  • Traffic speeds will be reduced, and short delays can be expected.

The inspection is expected to be complete by Friday, October 23.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone.  For more information about construction projects throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/

 

