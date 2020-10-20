The Park Prodigy Extends Magic Rewards Program Towards Disney and Universal Tickets
The Park Prodigy, announces an update to their Magic Rewards Program.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces an update to their Magic Rewards Program. It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and the company understands many of us are facing new challenges and we are living under a new normal. We are extending an extra $1.00 of earned gift card points for every $50.00 spent which can be applied to discounted Universal Orlando tickets or Walt Disney World tickets.
The company is thrilled to extend this offer with high hopes that it will help guests plan a magical vacation in 2021!
Planning Your Next Orlando Vacation
If you are visiting Orlando in 2021 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Disney World Crowd Calendar/Universal Orlando Crowd Calendar, Disney World Vacation Planning Guide, the best time to visit Disney World in 2021 and Disney blog!
Once you pick the best days to visit Orlando, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!
The Park Prodigy can also help you get into Universal Orlando one hour earlier than everyone else with our Discounted Universal Orlando Tickets!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We know these are trying times. Many of us are facing new challenges, and we are living under a new normal. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2020 or 2021 and beyond!
