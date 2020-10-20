Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin and Park Systems Start a Research Collaboration in Materials Science
Park Systems and Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin sign an agreement about a framework for joint research and development of metrology solutions for materials science
We are particularly happy that with Park Systems we found a strong partner from industry who is known for their support of scientific research.”MANNHEIM, GERMANY, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Systems, a leading manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) and the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB), an internationally renowned and recognized research center in the field of materials for a sustainable energy supply, have signed an agreement providing a framework for joint research and development of metrology solutions for materials science.
— Prof. Dr. Bernd Rech, Scientific Managing Director of HZB
The HZB disposes of a strong expertise in the energy research as well as in the field of quantum materials. Together with more than 20 years’ experience of Park Systems in developing nanotechnology solutions for metrology applications, the cooperation partners bundle their specialist knowledge in order to investigate, improve existing and to develop next generation measurement technologies for future applications in material sciences.
“We are extremely excited about the new collaboration with such a prominent research institution like Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin. It is Park Systems’ mission and research area to help develop nanotechnology instruments for pushing forwards globally relevant applications such as energy conversion and storage. I am sure that the collaboration with HZB will bring significant fruits in this field,” comments Dr. Sang-Joon Cho, Head of Advanced Application Technology Center at Park Systems Corp.
„In order to enable and transfer breakthroughs in materials research at Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin we are continuously looking to extend and strengthen partnerships with industry. We are particularly happy that with Park Systems we found a strong partner from industry who is known for their support of scientific research. This new cooperation in the field of nano science and technology is extraordinarily beneficial to both sides,” adds Prof. Dr. Bernd Rech, Scientific Managing Director of Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie GmbH.
Park Systems is funding a doctoral thesis for the purposes of the collaboration project. The research is carried out at the HZB with Park Systems AFM instruments.
