RNA Therapeutics 2021 is now a virtual conference
SMi Reports: The 2021 conference is now a virtual conference: Online access only. Explore Innovations in technologies and applications of RNA-based medicine.LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us in February 2021, as SMi’s 12th annual RNA Therapeutics Conference brings together industry experts from leading RNA therapeutics companies to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest developments in the industry, upcoming regulatory updates and industry implications.
BENEFITS OF ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE:
• Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketplace online!
• Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who’s attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors
• Exhibit a Virtual Booth: You can pack your customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings
• Host & Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host you own meetings and even a virtual Networking social, with in built Zoom functionality
Registration is live on the website and free to all pharma and biotech companies. Commercial rate only: £499. Register online: www.therapeutics-rna.com/einpr2
Delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event such as:
• Industry insights into how mRNA is being used to combat COVID-19
• Case studies exploring the growing therapeutic potential of RNA for rare diseases
• Future trends in AI application for optimal RNA therapeutics
• A regulatory outlook of the RNA landscape, clinical trials and looking ahead
View the full agenda and speaker line-up here: www.therapeutics-rna.com/einpr2
Proudly sponsored by: Thermo Fisher Scientific
