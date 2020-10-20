Silver Alert - Geraldine Mannix

Geraldine Mannix, 72 years-old, 5' 3", 185 lbs, black hair, brown eyes and no last known clothing description. Geraldine left the area of N 23rd Avenue and W Alice Rd, on foot, between 0730 AM and 1230 PM. Phoenix PD has jurisdiction and should be contacted if she is seen.
