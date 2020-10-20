Rule Breaker Snacks Unveils First Limited Edition Flavor For Holiday 2020
Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, allergy-friendly treats today announces the launch of a limited-edition seasonal flavor, Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites, a first for the brand.
We know the holidays are going to look and feel different this year and we’re excited to do just a little something to sweeten up the season with our first ever limited-edition flavor!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, allergy-friendly treats today announces the launch of a limited-edition seasonal flavor, Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites, a first for the brand. The fudgy bite-size brownies are bursting with white and dark chocolate chips and cool peppermint. With all clean, allergy-friendly ingredients and just 100 calories per serving, they're a great snack you can feel good about eating and giving to your family. (Just don't tell them there are beans in there!) Plant-based and deliciously soft-baked, new Rule Breaker Snacks Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites will be available in early November exclusively on Amazon.
“We know the holidays are going to look and feel a little different this year and we’re excited to do just a little something to sweeten up the season,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “Rule Breaker Snacks and Bites are as perfect for snacking on right out of the package as they are for gifting and sneaking in a stocking and our first ever limited-edition flavor is sure to be a new holiday favorite!”
The original bean-based brownies and blondies now loved as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of Rule Breaker Snacks founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 2,000 retail locations nationwide.
New Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites are available in a four-ounce bag and join other popular Rule Breaker Snack flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, P’Nutter Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake. As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, new Rule Breaker Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites are:
• 100% plant-based (vegan)
• Certified gluten-free
• Nut-free and safe for school
• 100 calories per satisfying serving (3 bites)
• Free of most common food allergens
• Certified Kosher
• Non-GMO Project verified
• Shelf stable for 12 months—without preservatives
• Secret ingredient: chickpeas (that’s right, beans!)
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
