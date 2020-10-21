Chuck Bari & The Shackers, Featuring GRAMMY Award® Winner, Huey Lewis, Releases Debut Single of 'Your Mama Don't Dance'
Chuck Bari & The Shackers, Featuring Huey Lewis, perform 'Your Mama Don't Dance' available for download and streaming at all retail outlets.
Recorded at the Track Shack Studios, Executive Producer Jeff Tamelier & Sound Engineer Peter De Leon, Assemble an All-Star Band to Benefit 'Lifehouse Agency'
Everyone had a blast recording & mixing this tune and Huey Lewis never sounded better.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Bari & The Shackers announced today the release of their debut single 'Your Mama Don't Dance,' Featuring GRAMMY Award® Winner, Huey Lewis. The new single, produced & mixed at Sacramento, California's Track Shack Studios in association with House of Hansen Productions LLC & Hansen Analytics LLC, pays tribute to the Loggins & Messina classic recorded nearly 50 years ago.
— Jeff Tamelier, Executive Producer & Former Guitarist, Tower of Power
All proceeds from streaming & downloads will benefit Lifehouse Agency, a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency providing support services to individuals with developmental disabilities.
Download Your Copy for $1.29
Apple iTunes
https://music.apple.com/us/album/your-mama-dont-dance-feat-huey-lewis-single/1535700051
Beatport
https://www.beatport.com/track/your-mama-dont-dance-feat-huey-lewis-original-mix/14384360
Few debut singles have been met with such a warm reception.
When 'Your Mama Don't Dance' was originally released as a single, it was Loggins & Messina's biggest hit as well as their only Gold single. Elvis Presley sang a few lines from the song as part of a medley in 1974 for his album 'Recorded Live On Stage In Memphis.'
Not since Poison covered the tune in 1989 (#10 in the U.S.) has a major recording artist, like Huey Lewis, covered this song.
Chuck Bari & The Shackers, Featuring Huey Lewis, 'Your Mama Don’t Dance'
Audio Sample https://bit.ly/2Bwocaf
Earlier this year, Huey Lewis and the News, released 'Weather,' the band's tenth studio album, released by New Hulex under license to BMG Rights Management, available on Apple iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Weather-Huey-Lewis-News/dp/B07ZDKLJFN.
With familiar grooves reminiscent of the band's platinum records (Sports, Fore!, and Small World), 'Weather' includes songs that were recorded before Huey's 2018 hearing loss from Ménière's disease.
"This one [Your Mama] was in the vault for awhile," stated Jeff Tamelier, Executive Producer & former guitarist for Tower of Power. "Chuck [Bari] Hansen had started a new tech company so he had to put recording on hold. When COVID-19 hit in March he finally stayed home long enough to lay down bari sax solos."
"Everyone had a blast recording & mixing this tune," stated Tamelier. "And, Huey Lewis never sounded better!"
Chuck Bari & The Shackers, Featuring Huey Lewis, performing 'Your Mama Don't Dance' includes:
• Huey Lewis – vocals & harmonica
• Chuck Hansen – baritone, bass, & contrabass saxophones
• Jeff Tamelier - guitar & background vocals
• Mike Finnigan – piano
• Bobby Vega – bass
• Prairie Prince – drums & percussion
• Boys Night Out – background vocals
Chuck Bari & The Shackers, featuring Huey Lewis, performing 'Your Mama Don't Dance,' was released by EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc. & music label Doc Hansen Digital Publishing LLC.
"I want to thank Huey Lewis, Jeff Tamelier, Peter De Leon, Nina Bombardier, EMPIRE, and an all-star line-up of musicians (a.k.a. The Shackers) that worked on this tune," stated Chuck [Bari] Hansen, playing baritone, bass, and his custom-made Benedikt Eppelsheim contrabass saxophone.
"I first heard 'Your Mama Don't Dance' when I was 16-years old and loved Jon Clarke's bari solo. Clarke played on the classic Don Ellis album 'Live Fillmore' (1970) and was featured on the Hank Levy chart, 'Rock Odyssey.' After touring with the Don Ellis Orchestra, he became an original member of Loggins & Messina, when he played on Your Mama Don't Dance," stated Hansen.
Jon Clarke spent 17 years as a member of the Academy Awards orchestra and performed on hundreds of television and motion picture soundtracks, including the HBO series “Six Feet Under,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “Scent of a Woman,” “The Green Mile” and “The Road to Perdition,” before passing away at the age of 54 at his home in Kauai, Hawaii. This recording is in memory of Jon Clarke.
A chance meeting between Huey Lewis & Chuck Hansen happened after one of Huey's Broadway performances of the musical ‘Chicago’ where he played the role of Billy Flynn (Richard Gere role). Brokered by mutual friend, Jeff Tamelier, the meeting resulted in a 2006 performance where Chuck was added to the horn section on a Lake Tahoe gig with Huey Lewis & the News.
While Johnnie Bamont is Huey’s long-time bari sax player in Huey Lewis and the News, Chuck’s string of appearances with Huey in the AT&T Pro Am Band and events at Clint Eastwood’s Tehama Golf Club led to recording ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ for Huey's long-time charity, Lifehouse Agency.
Working with Nancy Dow Moody, CEO of Lifehouse, Huey has supported Lifehouse in a number of ways, notably, as the organization's Honorary Chair of the Annual Great Chefs and Wineries Gala event.
ABOUT LIFEHOUSE AGENCY
Lifehouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency, founded in 1954 to provide support services to individuals with developmental disabilities, enabling them to be productive members of the community. The organization began as a parent-led effort more than 60 years ago and is now one of the San Francisco Bay Area's most respected nonprofit organizations, dedicated to improving the quality of life of the people it serves through life skills training, community integration, advocacy and referral information. Independent living homes, intermediate care facilities, day support services, assessment, recreation and vacation travel for adult residents, as well as teen recreation integration programs, autism specialists, and in-home support for families are among Lifehouse's many offerings.
ABOUT THE TRACK SHACK STUDIOS
Sacramento, Calif's premier recording studio, The Track Shack Studios caters to a cross-section of artists, ranging from high-end clients to new acts. Located 5 miles from downtown Sacramento, the Track Shack Studios offer state-of-the-art recording equipment. Considered the largest recording space in Northern California, with an outstanding “live” room known for capturing amazing drums, vocals and acoustic instruments, the studio also has two (2) “Iso Rooms,” all featuring a 42-channel Solid State Logic aws+ 900 with total recall, Pro Tools HD, and a broad selection of the latest plugins and industry standard outboard gear. Anchored by long-time recording artist Jeff Tamelier (Tower of Power, Starship, Cold Blood) and sound engineer, Peter De Leon (Studio 880), the Track Shack Studios was founded by software entrepreneur, Chuck Hansen.
