Chuck Hansen to Speak on International Water Association's Webinar on City Scale Planning and Operations 1 December 2020
Join Chuck Hansen and an all-star team of water industry experts to help cities achieve and maintain water resiliency & sustainability.
Studies of a variety of leak detection methods, including competitive benchmarks and repeatability tests, have shown major limitations in using most techniques including the inability to quantify leaks in Liters per Second or Gallons per Minute.
Session Provides a 'Sneak Peek' of May 2021 IWA Conference Session Where Hansen Will Address Adopting Smart Technologies To Test & Certify Rehabilitation
As custodian of the largest source of machine-intelligent condition assessment data on sewer and water pipelines, we have a wealth of asset performance and operational data.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hansen Analytics LLC announced today that its Chairman & Founder, Chuck Hansen, will participate in an International Water Association's Webinar focusing on 'City Scale Planning and Operations.' Joined by leading experts in Smart Water, Hansen will be previewing his topic “Adopting Smart Technologies To Test & Certify Pipe Repairs, Rehabilitation & Capital Investments.”
— Chuck Hansen, Hansen Analytics LLC
"I'm delighted to join such an all-star group of water industry experts," stated Chuck Hansen, Hansen Analytics LLC.
"As custodian of the largest source of machine-intelligent condition assessment data on sewer and water pipelines, we have a wealth of asset performance and operational data that, in some cases, contradicts long-standing beliefs about the integrity of old & new capital investments," stated Hansen.
The IWA webinar is scheduled for 1 December 2020 at 11:00am (Amsterdam Time) and open to all registered attendees, free of charge.
The target audience includes:
- Urban water managers
- Decision makers from water utilities
- Municipalities and city planners
- Water security consultants and advisors in the water sector
- Policy makers and regulators
- Professionals in water sector- governmental & non-governmental agencies
- Students
Attendees will get advance information about IWA's international conference set for May 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark, from Mariam Abu, IWA's Global Events Officer, based in England.
The 2021 World Water Congress & Exhibition, sponsored by IWA, in Copenhagen, Denmark, is designed to bring together water professionals from academia, utilities, industry, government, regulators and NGOs and also engage the water-consuming industry, agriculture, architects and urban planners, hydrologists and soil and groundwater experts, social sciences, ICT-sector, the financial sector, and others.
The Congress is by nature a global forum for discussion. The program is divided into six (6) themes and this session is related to Theme #4, City Scale Planning and Operations.
Cities all over the world are facing similar challenges in terms of climate change, increased urbanisation, pressure on resources and rising demands for liveable cities. The main topic of discussion of this at the IWA World Water Congress and Exhibition is theme four (4), City Scale Planning and Operations.
City Scale Planning and Operations Panelists include:
• Karsten Arnbjerg-Nielsen Professor, Technical University of Denmark, Denmark
• Dragan Savic Chief Executive Officer, KWR Water Research Institute, The Netherlands
• Torkil Jønch Clausen Chair, Action Platform for Source-to-Sea Management, Sweden
• Nadia Schou Vorndran Lund Consultant, Envidan and Member of Board, YWP Denmark, Denmark
• Cathy Qing Hu Director, SUSTech Engineering Innovation Center, China
• Briony Rogers Associate Professor, Cooperative Research Centre for Water Sensitive Cities, Monash University
• Nilo Nascimiento Professor, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil
• Branko Kerkez Associate Professor University of Michigan, United States
- and -
• Chuck Hansen Chairman, Hansen Analytics, United States
An emphasis on Smart Water, using new digital technologies to drive efficient and effective CAPEX and OPEX spending, is entering a new chapter, now able to examine the successes and limitation of specific approaches and technologies, including smart metering, leak detection programs, and trenchless rehabilitation, including the use of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP).
While many utilities are implementing new platforms to manage their Non-Revenue Water (NRW), tangible benefits to investors and rate payers have been difficult to quantify.
Hansen's topic of “Adopting Smart Technologies To Test & Certify Pipe Repairs, Rehabilitation & Capital Investments” examines a number of world-class water utilities, including their successes and failures in implementing new technologies.
One of the main unintended consequences of clean technologies in the water business has been to put a spotlight on the major limitations of the old ways of doing things; not just in the office, but in the field.
Investors, owners, regulators, and rate payers, are now asking difficult question, like:
• How pipes can leak more after rehabilitation?
• How acoustic sensors may miss 80-100% of pipe leaks?
• How desktop algorithms using pipe age, material, soil type, and diameter, have little to no bearing on pipe condition, compared to quality of installation?
• How pipes may pass leakage tests while in an open trench, but fail after covered with soil and compacted?
"To say the least, clean tech has become a dirty word to most pipe suppliers and associations that lobby on behalf of pipe vendors, as it upsets the status quo of lenient project administrations, and absence of quantifiable result," states Hansen.
ABOUT HANSEN ANALYTICS LLC
Founded in 2006, Hansen is dedicated to aggregating municipal and investor-owned utility data to streamline decision support. Founding Hansen Software in 1983 (later called Hansen Information Technologies), principals of Hansen Analytics are pioneers in municipal & utility asset data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and utility management helping thousands of cities and utilities create digital twin environments to help decipher and interpret operational, financial, and capital efficiencies.
