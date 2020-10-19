2020-10-19 16:59:14.803 Monthly Missouri Lottery Profits Total $34.4 Million for Education

2020-10-19 16:59:14.803

Profits from Missouri Lottery ticket sales in September have been sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. The transfer of $34,475,265 – the fifth-highest monthly transfer in the Lottery’s history – bring the total for FY21, which began July 1, to more than $127.7 million.

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 4% of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

Prior to each fiscal year, the Lottery averages the most recent five years’ profits for a “benchmark” and increases that amount by 1% to arrive at a prudent goal for the next fiscal year.

In FY20, the Lottery generated $333 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships. Complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, can be found in the “Where the Money Goes” section of our website.