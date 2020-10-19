Hamza Ali Abbasi Full Interview. Hamza's views on Fawad Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, JPNA 2, Imran Khan and PTI
Hamza Ali Abbasi full interview with London based PAK5 TV. Hamza talks about film “Maula Jatt 2”, Imran Khan, Ertuğrul, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani JPNA 2, Fawad Khan
Noori Nath (in Maula Jatt) I think is one of the biggest opportunities I had in my acting career”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamza Ali Abbasi's latest full interview has been released by London based PAK5 TV Network.
— Hamza Ali Abbasi
The TV and film actor's full interview can now be seen on PAK5 News website in the programme “In-Dialogue with Ahsan Zaman” at this link:
https://pak5news.tv/hamza-ali-abbasi-interview-latest-2020-teaser-promo/
Hamza Ali Abbasi has given this exclusive interview after a long break, and is seen having a very candid discussion on different topics, ranging from his upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt, Maula Jatt 2, Twitter, religion, politics, PTI, Imran Khan, Ertuğrul in Pakistan (Turkish TV series), Javed Ahmed Ghamidi , Fawad Khan, Bilal Lashari, Director Nadeem Baig, his political views on Bilawal Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and his views on item number songs.
Below are more, fresh excerpts from this interview:
WAAR AND JPNA:
Responding to a question by host Ahsan Zaman on which film was more pleasurable to watch between Waar and JPNA, Hamza said:
"Visually WAAR was a much much more superior film cinematography wise, but story wise and content wise JPNA I really enjoyed more, I enjoyed the comedy in it, it had great comedy"
THE LEGEND OF MAULA JATT:
When asked about his upcoming film “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, Hamza said:
"Noori Nath is one the most legendary characters that Pakistani cinema film industry has seen, played by the likes of Mustafa Qureshi....redoing that plus adorning that entire character was something which I think is one the biggest opportunities I had in my acting career"
DIRILIŞ: ERTUĞRUL
- On his views about the Turkish play Ertuğrul, Hamza very happily replied:
“You see I am just happy something became such a big success without an item number in it”
POLITICS:
- About the recent sugar report that was made public, Hamza said:
"We've had the sugar report being made public for the first time, at least in my lifetime."
IMRAN KHAN AND PTI:
- When host Ahsan Zaman asked Hamza why he supported Imran Khan and PTI, he replied:
"He (Imran Khan) is an honest person, that much I can tell you. And the other choices you
have Bilal Bhutto, Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, in my mind they’ve been tried and tested,
they have done nothing for the country."
ITEM NUMBER SONGS:
Responding to a question about item number songs, Hamza said:
“It's (item number songs) bad from a religious point of view, it's bad even from a secular point of view. You don't demean a woman on screen and call it art".
Full interview can now be seen on PAK5 NEWS website link below:
https://pak5news.tv/hamza-ali-abbasi-interview-latest-2020-teaser-promo/
About PAK5 TV Network
PAK5 TV is a London-based, English language news and entertainment channel that focuses on latest Pakistani news and analysis on economy, climate change, business, tech, arts & culture and human rights in Pakistan as well Pakistani diaspora spread across the globe. For info please visit: www.pak5news.tv
Social media:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/pak5news
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pak5news
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pak5newstv
- Website: https://pak5news.tv
Media Relations
PAK5 NEWS
+44 20 8938 3258
info@pak5news.tv
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Hamza Ali Abbasi - Full Interview 2020 - In Dialogue with Ahsan Zaman - PAK5 News