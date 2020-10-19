District 1 Suspends Weekly Maintenance Schedules for Winter

10/19/2020

​Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending weekly publication of county maintenance schedules. Employees at our maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities as time and conditions permit. Their primary focus, however, will be on winter maintenance preparations and operations, and keeping roads safe and passable. District 1 will resume publication of weekly county maintenance schedules in the spring. Information on winter operations, including the annual Winter Service Guide, is available online at www.penndot.gov/winter. MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-678-7095 # # #