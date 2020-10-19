Lane Restrictions on Bloom Road in Mahoning Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Route 2008 (Bloom Road) between Route 2005 (Kaseville Road) and T337 (Academy Avenue) in Mahoning Township, Montour County, for roadwork.

On Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing patching on Bloom Road. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

