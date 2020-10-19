Route 5 and Asbury Road in Millcreek Township, Erie County to be Closed Tuesday

​Portions of Route 5 (12th Street) and Asbury Road (Route 4009) in Millcreek Township, Erie County are scheduled to be closed from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM tomorrow, Oct. 20, 2020, due to the president’s visit.

Route 5 will be closed from Asbury Road to Grace Street. Asbury Road will be closed from West 23rd Street to Route 5.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

