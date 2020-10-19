Lotto America Winning Numbers Display Error October 17, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE – Due to a technical error, numbers for the October 17, 2020 Lotto America drawing were briefly displayed incorrectly. All other game drawing results were shown correctly.

The integrity of the Lotto America drawing was never impacted. As with any draw game, the Lottery monitors the posting of draw results. The error was found and corrected shortly after the posting.

Numbers shown on the Lottery website are provided for convenience and winning tickets must be validated by the gaming system according to the officially-drawn numbers. Players should always have tickets validated by a Lottery terminal at a retailer or by mail to the New Mexico Lottery.

The New Mexico Lottery apologizes for any inconvenience to players.