Excelerate America Unveils New Detroit Headquarters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelerate America today announced the company’s new headquarters in Detroit’s New Center. The company is now located at 440 Burroughs St. The move will place the leader in accelerating small business growth in close proximity to the entrepreneurs and small business owners it serves. It was previously located in Royal Oak.
Excelerate America occupies nearly 3,000-square-feet in TechTown Detroit. The company also has an office in San Diego and has employees located across the country to service its many clients. Excelerate America works to level the playing field for independent, small businesses leveraging its group savings program, convenient learning tools and a supportive expert peer network to give entrepreneurs the insights and inspiration to achieve lasting success.
TechTown is an incubator and accelerator, empowering Detroit-based startups and local businesses to start, stabilize and scale by providing resources, collaborative workspace and education for entrepreneurs that will further accelerate inclusive economic development across Detroit.
“Small business owners who are game changers in their communities deserve a network that helps them leverage their collective scale and provides a fun way to connect and interact with other stakeholder-minded entrepreneurs,” said Roy Lamphier, CEO, Excelerate America. “We’re excited about the role TechTown plays in Detroit's entrepreneurial ecosystem and the opportunity to work closer with the community. We’ve assembled a strong team that loves helping entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses grow into real game changers for their communities. We help business owners with the connections, insights and resources to go next level.”
About Excelerate America
Excelerate America accelerates small business growth. Excelerate America works to level the playing field for independent, small businesses through its group savings program, convenient learning tools, and engaged expert network. Owners and entrepreneurs are able to obtain curated knowledge, insights, and inspiration to see them successfully through their entrepreneurial journey. Learn more at www.ExcelerateAmerica.com.
Jennifer L. Foster
Jennifer L. Foster
Catalyst Media Factory
+1 313-462-0808
email us here