2020-10-16 13:28:05.737 Kansas City Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Stacie Woods recently won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “20X The Winnings” Scratchers ticket.

Woods purchased the winning ticket at Discount Liquor and Tobacco, 5810 N.E. Antioch Road, in Kansas City.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Jackson County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

