100th Street bridge opens over US-131 in Byron Township

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The new 100th Street bridge replaces the original structure from 1957 and includes a 14-foot-wide pedestrian path on the south side of 100th Street. - 100th Street has been rebuilt and widened to provide dual left-turn lanes on the bridge, left and right-turn lanes at the ramps, and traffic signals at both ramp intersections.

October 19, 2020 --  The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced the opening of the new interchange and bridge at US-131 and 100th Street in Byron Township, Kent County. MDOT partnered with the Kent County Road Commission, the Grand Valley Metropolitan Council and Byron Township to improve more than just the bridge; 100th Street was rebuilt and widened from Division Avenue to approximately 1,000 feet west of US-131 with the addition of a 14-foot-wide pedestrian path over US-131 and connecting sidewalk along the south side of 100th Street to Division Avenue. The rebuilt and widened bridge accommodates dual left-turn lanes on the bridge, left and right-turn lanes at the ramps, and traffic signals at both intersections, to improve traffic flow and safety.

This structure replaces the original bridge from 1957 that made headlines in 2018 from being struck approximately 13 times between January and May by trucks with illegally high loads. The new under clearance of the bridge has been increased to meet the modern standard minimum of 16 feet, 3 inches.

Daytime lane closures will be in effect on US-131 through Oct. 23 as crews wrap up the project for the season.

100th Street bridge opens over US-131 in Byron Township

