The Gamer Hour Debuts with Esports Hall of Fame Broadcaster Chris Puckett Hosting Guest NBA standout, Josh Hart
The Gamer Hour made its debut last Friday with esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett hosting guest NBA basketball standout, Josh Hart.
The 30-minute weekly show features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars who enjoy gaming.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), Esportz Entertainment Corp. / Esportz Network’s exciting new entertainment esports talk show, made its debut last Friday with esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett hosting guest NBA basketball standout from the New Orleans Pelicans, Josh Hart.
Puckett interviewed Hart about his gaming interests and his experience playing in the “NBA Bubble” during the recent basketball playoffs held in Orlando.
You can watch the entire 30-minute show, which aired on October 16, here: https://youtu.be/1WteeA7OQG8
“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network.
The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on over 30 media distribution platforms.
The Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.
Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.
Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour or appearing as a show guest please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.
ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.
Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com), one of the largest global esports news organizations, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.
Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/The Ignite Agency
562 857-5680
george@conservaco.com
http://ignitecfp.com
