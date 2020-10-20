Everyday Health Names Patrice Harris, MD, as its Medical Editor in Chief
Everyday Health Names Psychiatrist, Public Health Expert, and the First Black Female President of the AMA, Patrice Harris, MD, as its Medical Editor in Chief
J2Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)
Everyday Health is a trusted source of health information for millions; I am excited about the work we’ll create together to ensure mental health is front and center for each and every patient.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Everyday Health Group, a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), announces the appointment of Patrice Harris, MD, as Medical Editor in Chief for EverydayHealth.com, its flagship consumer health and wellness resource. Dr. Harris, a physician who is regularly called on to advise on the current state of mental health and healthcare in America, will be featured in the next two episodes of Everyday Health’s Boxed In: COVID-19 and Your Mental Health video series (nine episodes have already aired in 2020 and are available to view free of charge). Dr. Harris will also help to oversee Everyday Health’s Black Health Facts: A Knowledge Movement.
— Dr. Patrice Harris
Dr. Harris comes to Everyday Health with more than two decades of experience as a national health policy advocate, lecturer, educator, and practicing clinician. In June, Dr. Harris completed her one-year term as president of the American Medical Association, making history as the first Black woman to hold this role. Board-certified in psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Harris focuses in her private practice on trauma and on child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. Earlier this year, Dr. Harris was named one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives by Modern Healthcare. She is also considered a national leader on the opioid overdose epidemic and chaired the AMA Opioid Task Force at its inception in 2014.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harris to Everyday Health,” says Dan Stone, President of the Everyday Health Group. “The combination of Dr. Harris’s deep expertise with Everyday Health’s trusted editorial platform will help educate patients to achieve better health and wellness outcomes.”
“Everyday Health is a trusted source of health information for millions of Americans, and I am excited about the work we’ll create together to ensure mental health is front and center for each and every patient, no matter where an individual is on their health journey, or their socioeconomic status, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual identity,” says Dr. Harris. “A person’s ability to achieve their best state of overall health and mental wellness must include regular access to the latest resources, therapies, information, and ongoing support.”
“Patrice brings a wealth of experience in defining the issues that impact Americans’ mental health and emotional wellness at a time when the challenges facing the ever-growing number of Americans diagnosed with depression and anxiety is unprecedented,” says Maureen Connolly, Group Vice President and Editor in Chief of Everyday Health. “Over the past several years, we’ve made a bold commitment to teaching our audience the skills needed to achieve greater resilience when faced with traumatic experiences. We look forward to further expanding on our resources and services with Dr. Harris,” states Connolly.
Dr. Harris is a past member of the American Psychiatric Association’s Board of Trustees and a past president of the Georgia Psychiatric Physicians Association. She was an American Academy of Pain Medicine Presidential Commendation honoree and is a coauthor of the National Academy of Medicine’s First Do No Harm: Marshaling Clinician Leadership to Counter the Opioid Epidemic. She continues to work in private practice in Atlanta and is an adjunct professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Emory University School of Medicine, as well as an adjunct clinical professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Morehouse School of Medicine. Dr. Harris is board-certified in psychiatry and holds a doctor of medicine degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown.
“We are deeply honored that Dr. Patrice Harris has joined our mission at Everyday Health to inspire and enable wellness. Dr. Harris will bring even more clinical expertise and evidence-based medical science in mental health along with her passion, compassion, and conviction that there is much more that we can do to help those in need,” states Nan-Kirsten Forte, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Everyday Health Consumer.
About the Everyday Health Group
The Everyday Health Group (EHG) is a recognized leader in patient and provider education attracting an engaged audience of over 56 million U.S. health consumers and over 830,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized healthcare consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG's vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group's flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, BabyCenter®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education, Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, and our exclusive partnership with Mayo Clinic® and The Mayo Clinic® Diet. The Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, go to www.everydayhealthgroup.com.
To arrange an interview, please contact Janice Dehn: jdehn@everydayhealthgroup.com
Janice Dehn
Everyday Health Group
jdehn@everydayhealthgroup.com