Concora and Dinoflex Announce Strategic Partnership
Dinoflex Launches Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora to Streamline BIM Content Distribution and Accelerate Building Product Specifications, Sales
AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and Dinoflex, a recycled rubber surfacing manufacturer based Salmon Arm, British Columbia, announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Dinoflex’s Digital Experience Platform, which provides architects, engineers, and contractors (AECs) a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.
The Digital Experience Platform equips Dinoflex with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics -- BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information -- for its sales and marketing teams -- enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
In return, Dinoflex’s design community has access to a plethora of technical product content -- BIM, CAD, specs, data sheets -- project management and submittal tools that accelerate specification and increase the likelihood of product selections.
“The Dinoflex brand is synonymous with quality, luxury and superior customer experience,” said Melanie Haskell, Dinoflex’s Vice President of Sales. “We have an acute focus on the design community and our newly forged partnership with Concora is designed to better facilitate the access to information while increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of those looking to engage and specify our Made Flat Stays Flat™ Guaranteed Never to Curl product offering.
“This new platform is aligned with our core values relating to customer intimacy and business innovation to better meet the needs of the design community through the enhanced delivery of relevant, up-to-date information in one easy to access location.”
Concora also aided Dinoflex with streamlining the management and distribution of its building information modeling (BIM) – primarily Revit. These dynamic features will help Dinoflex save money and time on internal BIM content creation, and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Dinoflex to create BIM content and the Digital Experience Platform, all which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Dinoflex’s building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://dinoflex.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Dinoflex
For over 30 years Dinoflex has been a leading innovator in the manufacturing of recycled rubber surfacing products. The company specializes in producing premium quality recycled rubber flooring, surfaces, tiles and custom products. Their innovative products provide solutions for architects, designers and builders that are cost effective and environmentally friendly. It is through constant research and development and the tireless pursuit of innovation that the company remains at the forefront of the industries it serves. Their unique process produces an impressive range of richly coloured flooring suitable for a multitude of sport and commercial applications and can be customized with intricate logos and designs. The company is proud to offer a product that is of the highest quality and helps make the world a more liveable space. To learn more about Dinoflex, their history, and products please visit www.dinoflex.com.
