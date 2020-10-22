Canna Group LLC Launches Alternative Business Financing Programs Across All Industries Including “High Risk”

Get High Risk Payment Processing Solutions

Shortlisted by Silicon Review as one of the 50 Best Companies to watch in 2019, Canna Group LLC is recognized as one of the pioneers in the payments industry.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shortlisted by Silicon Review as one of the 50 Best Companies to watch in 2019, Canna Group LLC is recognized as one of the pioneers in the payments industry.

Canna Group LLC is pleased to announce that they are offering new financing programs to their clients. The program offers both traditional loans and cash advances, and can range from $5,000 to $500,000 to help business owners who are in need of some extra working capital. Even the most successful businesses need access to money sooner or later to cover the unexpected or prepare for growth.

“The terms, which range from 5 to 24 months, are manageable and convenient,” a company spokesperson noted. As a major bonus, instead of an endless loan application process that involves reams of paperwork and hours of time, Canna Group LLC can get most businesses pre-qualified for either program with a simple, one-page application.

Good businesses deserve easy, fast access to loans for any business reason: Renovate, Expand, Consolidate Debt, Buyout a Partner, Operating Expenses, Payroll, New Equipment, Inventory, or to just handle an emergency.

“Simply Put, with our programs you may qualify for up to 125% of your future credit card receivables” Canna Group LLC spokesperson Domenic Buccilla commented.

If you have a healthy business and could use working capital financing, contact us today and see how simple our process is.

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, our clients will find a committed team of specialists ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards - no matter what industry they are in. We’re not your conventional merchant service provider: Instead of the traditional sales model, Canna Group utilizes a consulting approach to payment processing, thus making them industry leaders since 1992. We Are the Good Guys! Canna Group LLC offers Domestic and International Payment Processing Solutions for the hardest to place merchants, and their clients really appreciate that they do.

For more information, please visit www.gethighrisk.com.

