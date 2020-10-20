The Squires Group, Inc. Makes it to the Coveted WBJ’s Top Temporary Staffing Companies List.

Fourth time to the List!

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have made the coveted Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ) Top Temporary Staffing Companies List based on the 2019 revenue in the Washington Metro Area. This is the fourth time TSGi has been named to the WBJ’s Top Temporary Staffing Companies List.

“Making the WBJ list of Top Temporary Staffing Companies is always thrilling for me – I was born and raised in Arlington, VA,” says Nancy Squires, CEO and Founder of TSGi. “This one is special for me because we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary. Over the years, I have seen quite a few economic booms and busts. I know one thing—companies will continue to innovate using new technologies. Finding the right people for our client’s Information Technology and Accounting & Finance needs is the core of our service-delivery model.”

Eric Galasso, President of The Squires Group adds, “I’m proud of our team at The Squires Group. It’s through their efforts that we continue to be recognized as a top-tier partner for providing talent solutions in the Mid-Atlantic region. With their efforts to find great talent, support them continuously to help them meet our client’s talent needs, we have built a stellar reputation over the past 25 years. Build Great SM is our mission and we will continue to do just that for years to come.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great SM, please visit http://www.squiresgroup.com/.