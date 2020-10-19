Carbon Neutrality Studies Public Workshops October 22-23, 2020

When: 9-11 a.m. on October 22 and 23 Where: Register below to receive login link

In recognition of the urgency of climate change, the State of California has funded two studies at the University of California to support California’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Together, the studies will identify pathways to significantly reduce transportation-related fossil fuel demand and, in parallel, manage a strategic, responsible decline in transportation-related fossil fuel supply.

In partnership with the UC Institutes of Transportation Studies (with branches at UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Berkeley, and UCLA), the UC Davis Policy Institute for Energy, Environment, and the Economy (Policy Institute), the UC Davis Center for Regional Change (CRC), UC Santa Barbara, and Environmental Market Solutions Laboratory (emLab), the two project teams responsible for each carbon neutrality study invite the public to two workshops. Each project team will share information and request feedback from community-based organizations, civil society, labor, and industry, and will use the diverse input to inform their respective research and subsequent final reports, which are scheduled to be provided to CalEPA at the end of 2020.

Workshop on Study 1 Pathways to reducing transportation-related fossil fuel demand

Thursday, Oct.22 at 9-11 a.m. (PDT)

Led by the UC ITS (with branches at UC Davis, UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, and UCLA) with support from the Policy Institute and CRC, the project team will share baseline data, research and policies, and solicit public input on a study exploring potential demand-side pathways to carbon neutrality by 2045.

Speakers: Dr. Austin Brown, Director, UC Davis Policy Institute Bernadette Austin, Interim Director, UC Davis Center for Regional Change Julie Henderson, Deputy Secretary for Public Policy, CalEPA

Register for Workshop on Study 1

Workshop on Study 2 Pathways to reducing transportation-related fossil fuel supply

Friday, Oct. 23 at 9-11 a.m. (PDT)

In partnership with the Environmental Market Solutions Laboratory (emLab) and, UC Santa Barbara researchers will share an overview of their baseline data and preliminary research in the second of the two partner studies exploring potential supply-side pathways to carbon neutrality by 2045. The focus of the workshop will be to gather input on environmental, community and industry considerations that will be important in the strategic, managed decline of California’s transportation-related fossil fuel extraction and refining.

Speakers: David Lea, Professor, UC Santa Barbara Julie Henderson, Deputy Secretary for Public Policy, CalEPA

Register for Workshop on Study 2