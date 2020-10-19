Court Unveils Developmental Disabilities Toolkit

A new toolkit will assist guardians appointed for Ohioans with developmental disabilities.

A new toolkit will assist guardians appointed for Ohioans with developmental disabilities.

Probate courts have a new toolkit to assist guardians appointed for Ohioans with developmental disabilities.

The toolkit was created by the Ohio Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Children and Families’ Subcommittee on Adult Guardianship’s workgroup, led by Stark County Probate Court Judge Dixie Park.

“This toolkit is an outstanding resource for probate court judges and magistrates and provides a comprehensive list of supports and services that are available to Ohioans with developmental disabilities,” Judge Park said.

The “Guardianship of Individuals with Developmental Disabilities Toolkit” provides an overview of state laws and rules related to guardianship. It includes materials on less- restrictive alternatives, points to consider during an investigation, and common problems that often arise when working with this population.

Though probate courts have long been involved in fulfilling guardian appointments for people with developmental disabilities, their needs are unique from those of others needing guardians.

The link above provides a printable copy of the toolkit. Hard copies of the guide are available upon request by contacting the Children & Families Section at cfc@sc.ohio.gov or 614.387.9385.