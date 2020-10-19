2020 Adventure Writers Competition winner is Toni Bird Jones for her novel “The Measure of Ella”
Dirk Cussler awarded "The Clive" Grandmaster trophy to Ms. Jones at the 2020 Clive Cussler Collector's Society Virtual Convention.FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 10, 2020: The Adventure Writers Competition is proud to announce the winner of the 2020 Grandmaster award: Toni Bird Jones for her novel “The Measure of Ella”.
"This comes as a total surprise to me," said Ms. Jones in her acceptance speech. “I didn’t expect to win!” Her co-finalists, David Tunno (Intrepid Spirit) and A.W. Baldwin (Wings Over Ghost Creek) were the first to congratulate Ms. Jones.
In attendance for the ceremony were the members of the Clive Cussler Collector’s Society, past Adventure Writers Competition award recipients and several judges and fans of the competition. Dirk Cussler presented the award during the final event of the Virtual Clive Cussler Collector’s Society Conference. “It is a real honor to be able to judge the three finalist’s entries. And as is always the case, it is an extremely difficult job," said Dirk. “I was taken through the mysterious Canyonlands of Utah in ‘Wings Over Ghost Creek’, to the rescue of the Vice President by the USS Constitution in 'Intrepid Spirit', to outwitting drug runners in the Caribbean Sea in ‘The Measure of Ella’. All the books were exciting and it was a real treat reading them all.”
“This was our largest field ever,” said competition director Peter Greene. “Adventure writers looking for a contest that exists solely to recognize their brilliance and assist them in their writing career are encouraged to enter. We just want to help. All proceeds go to the award, promoting the winners and the contest.”
The Adventure Writers Competition is sponsored by Dirk and Dayna Cussler, the Clive Cussler Collector’s society, Sven Gillhoolie Publishing, Braveship books, and Ventator media services. Now in its tenth year, the competition is open to new and recently published novels in the adventure genre. Traditionally published, self-published and unpublished manuscripts are accepted. The 2021 Adventure Writers Competition will open for submissions in January 1 of 2021. Please see the competition’s website for rules and entry information.
